Nepal man murdered in Rajendranagar; two held for killing

Hyderabad: Nagendra Majhi, a 23-year-old native of Nepal, was murdered near the Pranava Villas construction site close to Janachaitanya Colony in Rajendranagar, with his body found on the road on August 25 bearing a head injury.

Following a complaint filed by his wife, the Rajendranagar police registered a case and launched an investigation into the killing, which led them to arrest two persons, including a juvenile, within days.

Police traced the movements of the accused using technical evidence and by examining CCTV footage from various locations in the area, leading them to identify and apprehend Mohammed Sufiyan Sohail Farash, 21, the prime accused, and a 17-year-old boy in conflict with law (CCL).

The investigation revealed that the accused had fled the scene on an Activa two-wheeler after the murder. Police have since seized the vehicle, along with the deceased’s mobile phone, which the accused had taken from him after the killing.

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The Rajendranagar police team identified and arrested the accused under the supervision of zone DCP S Srinivas, with ACP T Srinivas and Inspector R Venkatesh leading the operation.

Police said further details, including the motive behind the murder, are yet to emerge, and the investigation is ongoing.