Nepal PM likely to visit India on April 28: Reports

Dahal had earlier visited India after attending the closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympics in 2008, during his first tenure as Prime Minister.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2023 5:11 pm IST
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, is likely to visit India on April 28, according to reports citing sources.

Quoting the sources in Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the reports said that the date of visit was proposed to Kathmandu by New Delhi.

Prachanda is likely to be in India on a three-day visit, the sources added.

An announcement regarding the visit will be made officially by the two nations in a week’s time, the reports said .

In 2016 again, he had visited New Delhi while his second tenure as the premier.

