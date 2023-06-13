Nepal President Paudel hospitalised again

Kathmandu: Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here after he complained of chest pain.

Paudel, 78, was admitted to the Bansbari-based Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre at 11am, according to family sources.

However, his health condition is normal, they said.

“Nothing serious has happened to the President. He has gone to the hospital for regular tests,” said Niraj Bam, Paudel’s personal physician.

He will be discharged on Wednesday, according to the hospital sources.

In early April, Paudel had been admitted to Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital twice after experiencing abdominal pain and shortness of breath.

Paudel was airlifted to India on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He returned to Nepal after his health improved following his successful treatment for a chest-related ailment at the AIIMS.

Doctors involved in Paudel’s treatment had advised him to rest for a few more weeks.

Paudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the president of Nepal in March.