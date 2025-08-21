Nepali caught red handed raping cow in Assam; arrested

He was immediately caught by locals who handed him to the police.

In an act of beastiality, a man was caught red-handed for allegedly raping a cow in a shed in in Chhaygaon village of Assam.

Rameshwar Yadav from Nepal was employed as a loader works in a cement factory since two months. According to local reports, he entered a cow shed and tied the cow and started commiting the diturbing crime.

He was immediately caught by locals who handed him to the police. On being confronted why did he commit thwe crime, Yadav admits, “Galat ho gaya (I made a mistake).”

A case has been registered.

Bestiality means sexual activity between a human and an animal.

