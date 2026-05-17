Nepal’s Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for 32nd time, beats own record

The 56-year-old veteran climber reached the 8,849-metre peak at 10:12 am on Sunday, according to the Department of Tourism.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th May 2026 12:54 pm IST
Kami Rita Sherpa
Kami Rita Sherpa

Kathmandu: Nepal’s mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa made history on Sunday, May 17, by breaking his own world record for the highest number of ascents of Mt. Everest as he scaled the world’s highest peak for the 32nd time.

The 56-year-old veteran climber reached the 8,849-metre peak at 10:12 am on Sunday, according to the Department of Tourism.

He was leading an expedition operated by 14 Peaks Expedition, it said.

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The successful ascent was confirmed by the department’s field office stationed at Everest Base Camp, reported The Kathmandu Post.

The Department of Tourism congratulated Sherpa, saying his achievement reflects a significant contribution to Nepal’s mountaineering sector and its international profile.

Born in a village of Solukhumbu district in Koshi Province in January 1970, Kami Rita started the carrier as a professional mountaineer in 1992.

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Kami had climbed Mt. Everest for the first time in 1994.

He made his 31st climb of Everest on May 27, 2025.

On Sunday, Lhakpa Sherpa, also known as the “Mountain Queen” and the first Nepali woman to summit Mt. Everest, broke her own world record by completing her 11th successful ascent of the peak.

She reached the peak at 9:30 am on Sunday, the Department of Tourism said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th May 2026 12:54 pm IST

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