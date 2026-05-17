Student gifts mobile phone to father, internet reacts

A heart warming moment between a father and a son has gone viral on social media after an IIT student gifted a mobile phone to his dad as a token of appreciation,

Abhinandan Gaikwad, a student at IIT BHU, Varanasi, recorded his father’s reaction and shared it on Instagram. The reel showed the emotional surprise as he fulfilled a small wish for the man who, according to him, had never neglected his dreams.

In the clip, Gaikwad is seen entering a mobile store, carefully checking various phones and checking their specifications before purchasing one. The reel then cuts to a more emotional moment.

Gaikwad’s father is seen sitting casually, unaware of what is about to happen, as the student walks up and places a shopping bag in front of him.

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Initially, the father looked confused, he opened the packet and looked at the neatly kept box containing the mobile phone. As his father looks at him, Gaikwad explains that it is a gift, and he bought it to appreciate his father’s support despite financial issues.

Gaikwad shared the reel with a caption, “16 July 2021 my 10th board result day.

After my result, I asked Dad for an phone… and he gave it to me without a second thought.” He also mentioned a few other demands that his father had fulfilled.

Social media reaction

Most social media users reacted to the reel positively, and lauded Gaikwad for the gesture while appreciating the father’s reaction on receiving the phone.

One user said, “arey waah uncle ki smile kitni pyaari hai(Uncle’s smile is lovely)”; a second user said “More power to you abhinandan, Love it” “Bro really won in life” said a third.

A fourth user said, “This is sooooooo sweet”