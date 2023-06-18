New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval addresses during the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture 2023 organised by ASSOCHAM, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval addresses during the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture 2023 organised by ASSOCHAM, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture 2023 organised by ASSOCHAM, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture 2023 organised by ASSOCHAM, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)