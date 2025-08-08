Netanyahu confirms India’s use of Israeli weapons in Op Sindoor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly acknowledged that India deployed Israeli-made weapons, including the Barak-8 missile system and HARPY drones, during Operation Sindoor, the Indian military’s response against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in May.

“The things we provided before worked very well on the field… we develop our weapons in the field and they are battle-tested,” Netanyahu said on Thursday, August 7, while unveiling plans to intensify strikes on Gaza to eliminate Hamas. “They worked fine, and we have a pretty solid foundation,” he added, according to a report by NDTV.

The report also stated that India used Barak-8 missiles, jointly developed by Israel and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and HARPY drones to repel waves of Pakistani missile strikes between May 7 and May 11.

Netanyahu meets with India’s ambassador

Netanyahu on Thursday, August 7, met India’s Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, to discuss ways to strengthen and expand cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of security and the economy.

Calling the partnership “important” and “based on shared values and interests,” Netanyahu said the talks focused on deepening collaboration across key sectors.

Following the meeting, the Israeli PM also interacted with a group of senior media professionals from India.

נפגשתי היום בלשכתי בירושלים עם שגריר הודו בישראל, ג׳יי. פי. סינג. 🇮🇱🇮🇳



שוחחנו על חיזוק והרחבת שיתוף הפעולה בין ישראל להודו, במיוחד בתחומים הביטחוניים והכלכליים – שותפות חשובה שמבוססת על ערכים ואינטרסים משותפים.



לאחר מכן קיימתי מפגש עם קבוצת עיתונאים בכירים מהודו והשבתי… pic.twitter.com/zbI33qd7ts — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 7, 2025

HARPY drones

The HARPY is designed for suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) and targets radar systems by homing in on their electromagnetic emissions. Capable of deep-strike missions lasting up to nine hours, it can autonomously seek and destroy high-value targets from multiple approach angles.

Barak-8 missiles

This long-range surface-to-air missile system provides 360-degree coverage and can engage multiple airborne threats simultaneously. It uses active radar guidance and has an operational range of up to 100 km, with deployment possible on both land and naval platforms.

Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, backed India’s actions, calling them “an action of self-defence”.

Israel is India’s 4th-largest military hardware supplier

Israel is India’s fourth-largest supplier of military hardware, delivering 2.9 billion dollars worth of arms over the past decade, including radars, drones, and missile systems. Only Russia (21.8 billion dollars), France (5.2 billion dollars), and the US (4.5 billion dollars) rank higher.

Despite the ongoing Gaza conflict, arms trade between India and Israel has remained steady.