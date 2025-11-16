Netanyahu, Putin review Gaza ceasefire and Middle East issues

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation, during which the two leaders exchanged views on the Middle East situation, according to statements from both sides.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the two leaders spoke at Putin’s initiative, on Saturday evening following a series of previous talks on regional issues. It did not provide further information on the talks, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Russian presidency, the two leaders exchanged in details the recent developments in Gaza in light of the ceasefire, Iran’s nuclear program, and Syria’s further stabilization, among other issues.

Also Read US presses for approval of UN resolution on Gaza as Russia offers rival proposal

On Thursday, Russia introduced its own draft UN resolution on Gaza, challenging a US push for the UN Security Council to approve a separate proposal that would support US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

According to media reports, the US proposal wants an international stabilization force in Gaza with broad independence from the UN, and grants Israel continued control over the security perimeter surrounding Gaza for an unspecified period.

Trump has ruled out sending US troops into Gaza as part of the proposed 20,000-strong force.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday he was optimistic the resolution would be adopted, saying “good progress” was being made on negotiations around its language.

Meanwhile, the Russian proposal focuses on creating an international stabilization force under direct UN authority, opposes to any demographic or territorial changes in Gaza, and urges implementing the two-state solution.