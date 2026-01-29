Netanyahu rejects Gaza rebuild as 2,700 families completely wiped out

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has led to 2,700 families being completely wiped out and at least 6,000 families have been reduced to a single member since October 2023, while air strikes and ground invasion by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have targeted as many as 40,000 Palestinian families so far.

Gaza Media Government Director Ismail Al Tawbata said that there were approximately four deaths in each family, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 488 people have been killed and 1,350 people have been injured since the US brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in October 2025. As of January 27, 11 children have died in Gaza due to the cold.

Nisreen, a native of Khan Yunis lost her son, Malek, and husband among 25 members of her family due to an Israeli strike. “The first day I went to the site, I imagined them in front of me. The first thing I saw was my son’s clothes scattered, they were blown away by the explosion,” Nisreen told Al Jazeera.

Also Read US urge Israel to move into second phase of Gaza ceasefire

Netanyahu says no to recontruction of Gaza

In a press conference in Jerusalem on Tuesday, January 27, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the reconstruction of Gaza before its demilitarisation “will not happen.”⁠

⁠

“I hear that we will allow the restoration of Gaza before its demilitarisation. That will not happen,” he said, adding that a Palestinian state and the deployment of Turkish and Qatari troops for peacekeeping “will not happen” either.

“I think that you all know that the one who stopped the establishment of a Palestinian state, again and again, is me, along with my friends in the governments. We will not allow that, either today and tomorrow,” he said.