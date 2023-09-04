Netanyahu says Israel to build new fence along Jordan border

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, September 3, announced that Israel will build a new border fence along the border with Jordan.

“We erected a fence on our southern border (Egypt) and stopped the infiltration from there into Israel. We thereby stopped over a million infiltrators from Africa, which would have destroyed our country,” wrote Netanyahu posted on X, formerly known as Twitter on Sunday, September 3.

“Now we will build a fence on our eastern border (Jordan) and ensure that there will be no infiltration from there either.

“We will protect our borders – we will protect our country!”

הקמנו גדר בגבולנו הדרומי (מצרים) ובלמנו את ההסתננות משם לישראל. עצרנו בכך למעלה ממיליון מסתננים מאפריקה, מה שהיה הורס את המדינה שלנו.



עכשיו נקים גדר בגבולנו המזרחי (ירדן) ונבטיח שלא תהיה הסתננות גם משם.



— Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 3, 2023

Netanyahu’s announcement came a few days after the claim that the Israeli army thwarted an attempt to smuggle Iranian-made explosives from Jordan to Israel in July, according to the Jerusalem Post.