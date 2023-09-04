Netanyahu says Israel to build new fence along Jordan border

Netanyahu's announcement came a few days after claim that the Israeli army thwarted an attempt to smuggle Iranian-made explosives from Jordan to Israel.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2023 9:32 pm IST
Netanyahu says Israel to build new fence along Jordan border
Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, September 3, announced that Israel will build a new border fence along the border with Jordan.

“We erected a fence on our southern border (Egypt) and stopped the infiltration from there into Israel. We thereby stopped over a million infiltrators from Africa, which would have destroyed our country,” wrote Netanyahu posted on X, formerly known as Twitter on Sunday, September 3.

Also Read
Iran sentences 2 women journalists to 3 years for ‘colluding with hostile countries

“Now we will build a fence on our eastern border (Jordan) and ensure that there will be no infiltration from there either.

MS Education Academy

“We will protect our borders – we will protect our country!”

Netanyahu’s announcement came a few days after the claim that the Israeli army thwarted an attempt to smuggle Iranian-made explosives from Jordan to Israel in July, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2023 9:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button