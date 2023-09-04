Netanyahu says Israel to build new fence along Jordan border

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, September 3, announced that Israel will build a new border fence along the border with Jordan.
“We erected a fence on our southern border (Egypt) and stopped the infiltration from there into Israel. We thereby stopped over a million infiltrators from Africa, which would have destroyed our country,” wrote Netanyahu posted on X, formerly known as Twitter on Sunday, September 3.
“Now we will build a fence on our eastern border (Jordan) and ensure that there will be no infiltration from there either.
“We will protect our borders – we will protect our country!”
Netanyahu’s announcement came a few days after the claim that the Israeli army thwarted an attempt to smuggle Iranian-made explosives from Jordan to Israel in July, according to the Jerusalem Post.