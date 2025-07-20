Netanyahu suffers food poisoning, continues duties from home

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recuperating at home after being diagnosed with gastroenteritis caused by consuming spoiled food, according to a report by the Times of Israel. The illness, which also led to dehydration, required intravenous treatment.

Also Read Israeli PM to undergo prostate removal surgery

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Sunday that Netanyahu began feeling unwell overnight. He was examined at his residence, where doctors identified the intestinal inflammation and began treatment immediately. He has been advised to rest for three days, during which he will continue to perform his official duties from home.

“The Prime Minister is stable and is managing state affairs remotely while recovering,” the statement read.

Also Read Israeli PM Netanyahu undergoes ‘successful’ hernia surgery

The 75-year-old has faced several health concerns in recent years. He underwent prostate surgery in December 2024 and a hernia operation in March 2024. Earlier that year, he also took a brief leave of absence after contracting the flu.

In 2023, Netanyahu had a pacemaker implanted. However, a medical report issued in January of that year described his condition as normal, stating that the device was working properly with no signs of cardiac irregularities.