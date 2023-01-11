Netflix adds new game on iOS, Android

San Francisco: Streaming giant Netflix has added a new game to its mobile game lineup titled ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ which is a modern take on the classic TMNT arcade games.

Shredder’s Revenge was first released for PC and consoles last year, however now, users can play it on iOS or Android with their Netflix subscription, reports The Verge.

The new game includes pixel art and side-scrolling levels, and it also allows up to six people to play at the same time.

Moreover, the game is designed to be welcoming for those players who might not have grown up with the original TMNT arcade games, which makes it easier for them to join in, the report said.

Last month, the streaming giant had said that the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ game would be launched this year and “players will be able to kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular ’80s-inspired beat them up”.

The company said that the players will find old-school gameplay improved with new fighting mechanics and will discover adventures with a new story mode.