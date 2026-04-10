Hyderabad: This weekend, Netflix is packed with a strong lineup of movies and series across multiple genres. From survival thrillers and disaster dramas to dark comedies and documentaries, the platform offers something for every kind of viewer. Whether you are looking for intense storytelling or easy binge-worthy content, Netflix has several fresh titles to keep you hooked.

Best films/series on Netflix of April 2026

1. Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. The story follows a couple whose romantic trip turns into a nightmare when they get trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile. As they struggle to survive, their relationship is also put to the test.

2. Thrash

Thrash brings a high-stakes disaster story to the screen. It follows a pregnant woman trapped in her car during a powerful hurricane. With floodwaters rising and sharks circling, the film turns into a tense fight for survival against both nature and unexpected dangers.

3. Big Mistakes

Created by Dan Levy, Big Mistakes is a dark comedy series. It follows two siblings whose attempt to do something good quickly spirals into chaos, landing them in serious trouble with the criminal world. The show blends humor with crime elements for an engaging watch.

4. Turn of the Tide Season 3

The third season of Turn of the Tide continues the story with higher stakes. The series follows a group trying to protect their community while facing dangerous enemies. With action and emotional depth, it is a gripping continuation for fans of the show.

5. Untold: Chess Mates

Untold: Chess Mates is a documentary that explores a major controversy in the chess world. It focuses on the rivalry between Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann, diving into cheating allegations and the impact on their careers. The documentary offers an inside look at one of the sport’s most talked-about moments.

With a mix of thrillers, comedy, series, and documentaries, Netflix delivers a complete entertainment package this weekend. Whether you prefer intense drama or light binge content, these titles offer plenty of options for your watchlist.