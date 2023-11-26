Netflix buys Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 for Rs…

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s breakthrough film Pushpa: The Rise propelled him to the pinnacles of instant Pan-India fame and became a career-defining moment for him. Filming the much awaited follow-up to his 2021 hit flick, Allu Arjun has taken fans by surprise with an unusual choice.

Yes, according to the reports Allu Arjun has decided not to accept a typical wage or form of payment for his role in Pushpa 2. Stylish star has instead chosen to get a portion of the movie’s earnings after it opens. The production house has not confirmed what reports claim but it is mostly predicted that Allu Arjun has opted for percentage share.

In addition to becoming the most-watched movie of 2021, “Pushpa: The Rise” won two National Awards for Best Music Direction and Best Acting. Fans can’t wait to see the next episode of the action drama, and the sequel is expected to be released on August 15, 2024.

Unexpectedly, according to an English Jagran report, sources close to the film’s production have revealed that Pushpa 2’s production company, Mythri Movie Makers, has signed an exclusive OTT contract with Netflix. Amazon Prime Video apparently made a tempting offer, but the creators reportedly shocked them with a substantial price quote. Netflix outbid Amazon significantly, making the acquisition three times more profitable, in an effort to obtain the digital rights.

Report in Bollywood Life claims that Amazon Prime Video has bought the film’s OTT rights for INR 30 crore.

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.