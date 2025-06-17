Netflix buys Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi: Price details

Hyderabad: After the not-so-great response to Game Changer, Ram Charan is back with a powerful new film called Peddi. This movie is already creating a huge buzz and is one of the most awaited Telugu films of 2026. Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a village-based action drama filled with emotion, unity, and pride.

Peddi OTT Rights Price

In today’s tough OTT market, Peddi has made history. Netflix bought the digital streaming rights for a base price of Rs, 105– 110 crore, which is one of the highest amounts ever for a Telugu film. If the movie does well in theatres, the price will go even higher.

Netflix also helped decide the release date, which is now set for March 27, 2026—just in time for Ram Charan’s birthday.

A Village Hero’s Story

Peddi is set in the 1980s in rural Andhra Pradesh. Ram Charan plays a strong and spirited villager who brings his people together through sports to fight against a powerful enemy. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead, and popular actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma also have key roles. Music is composed by A.R. Rahman, who has already completed four songs for the film.

The shooting is happening quickly in Hyderabad. Janhvi Kapoor will join soon, and fans are excited. The first glimpse video received a great response and increased expectations.

With a budget of over Rs. 250 crore and music rights sold to T-Series for around Rs. 35–₹50 crore, Peddi is already making big money even before release.