Netflix buys Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha’s Kushi for Rs…

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s romantic film ‘Kushi’, featuring popular stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released in theaters on September 1, receiving praise from fans for its delightful storytelling under Shiva Nirvana’s direction. The movie performed well at the box office during its opening weekend, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Here’s the update on the same.

According to latest update, Kushi will soon make its debut on the streaming platform Netflix. Fans can mark their calendars for October 1, as the film will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Andhariki kushi icche subhavaartha. #Kushi is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on 1st October. #KushiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/oukj4hlM7u — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) September 24, 2023

But do you know how much the OTT giant paid to the makers to acquire the right? Keep reading to know the price.

Movie’s Non Theatrical Earnings

According to a report in OTT Play, Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Kushi for a whopping amount of Rs 30 crores. The film will be available on the digital platform exactly one month after its theatrical release.

Kushi has been produced by Yerani and Y. Ravi Shankar under the production banner Mythri Movie Makers.