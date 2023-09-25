Netflix buys Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha’s Kushi for Rs…

Kushi is set to release on Netflix on October 1 which is exactly one month after its theatrical release.

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s romantic film ‘Kushi’, featuring popular stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released in theaters on September 1, receiving praise from fans for its delightful storytelling under Shiva Nirvana’s direction. The movie performed well at the box office during its opening weekend, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Here’s the update on the same.

Kushi Netflix Release Date

According to latest update, Kushi will soon make its debut on the streaming platform Netflix. Fans can mark their calendars for October 1, as the film will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

But do you know how much the OTT giant paid to the makers to acquire the right? Keep reading to know the price.

Movie’s Non Theatrical Earnings

According to a report in OTT Play, Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Kushi for a whopping amount of Rs 30 crores. The film will be available on the digital platform exactly one month after its theatrical release.

Kushi has been produced by Yerani and Y. Ravi Shankar under the production banner Mythri Movie Makers.

