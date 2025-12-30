Mumbai: The evolving relationship between cinema and OTT platforms has reshaped the entertainment industry in recent years. With digital viewership surging and audiences warming up to post-theatrical streaming releases, OTT giants are shelling out massive sums to secure digital rights to big-ticket films. The latest project making headlines in this space is Allu Arjun’s upcoming pan-India spectacle, AA22 X A6.

Netflix bags AA22 X A6?

According to a report by Cine Josh, Netflix is said to be in advanced negotiations to acquire the all-language digital streaming rights of AA22 X A6 for a staggering Rs 600 crore. While an official confirmation is still awaited, the reported deal showcases the enormous scale and expectations surrounding the film.

More about Allu Arjun’s AA22 X A6

AA22 X A6 marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and blockbuster director Atlee and is being mounted on a jaw-dropping budget reportedly touching Rs 1,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film aims to push boundaries in terms of scale, storytelling, and global appeal, riding on the historic success of Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule.

Currently being shot extensively in Mumbai, the project is progressing on a tight schedule. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur, along with the involvement of top Hollywood VFX experts. The makers are eyeing completion by the second half of 2026, with a grand theatrical release planned for summer 2027.