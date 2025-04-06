Netizens call for BookMyShow boycott after Kunal Kamra content dropped

The removal of Kunal Kamra’s content has sparked a significant backlash on social media, with many users expressing their discontent and calling for a boycott of BookMyShow.

Users are using hashtags like #BoycottBookMyShow to voice their opposition, arguing that the platform’s decision undermines artistic freedom and sets a concerning precedent for censorship in the entertainment industry.

As of now, BookMyShow has not issued an official statement regarding the removal of Kunal Kamra’s content or the boycott calls.

#BoycottBookMyShow trends

Several netizens slammed BookMyShow for removing Kunal Kamra’s content, sharing screenshots of uninstalling the app and tweeting with hashtags like #BoycottBookMyShow and #IStandWithKunalKamra. In a show of solidarity, many urged fellow citizens who “value the Constitution” to join the boycott.

I have decided to boycott @bookmyshow for removing all shows of @kunalkamra88 from their platform. I urge all democratic citizens of India who value our Constitution to join me in the #BoycottBookMyShow movement.#IndiaStandsWithKunalKamra#IStandWithKunalKamra #KunalKamra" pic.twitter.com/QMtleaJgih — APOORV MISHRA (@aapkaapoorv) April 5, 2025

BookMyShow drops Kunal Kamra

On April 5, the Online ticketing platform, BookMyShow, removed all content related to Kunal Kamra from its website.

The move comes a day after Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Rahool N Kanal wrote to BookMyShow, asking the platform not to showcase any content or facilitate any sale of tickets for the stand-up comedian’s upcoming show.

In response, the 36-year-old comedian took to X on April 5, asking the online ticketing platform if he was listed on their website.

“Hello @bookmyshow, can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it’s fine. I understand…” read his X post.

‘Gaddar’ jibe lands Kunal Kamra in continuous trouble

On March 23, a 2-minute video of Kamra went massively viral on social media platforms after his new set allegedly used defamatory words against Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde. What followed was vandalism of The Habitat, where Kunal Kamra performed, by Shiv Sena (Shinde section) workers led by Rahool, forcing the club to shut down operations.

Following the virality of the video, several FIRs were lodged against Kamra’s remarks. They are currently recording statements from the cameraperson and other staff present during the show’s filming.

Kamra returned to Mumbai after allegedly receiving over 500 death threats over the phone. He approached the Madras High Court, which issued an interim protection against arrest by the Mumbai police.

However, he is yet to appear before the Mumbai Police to record his statement despite three summons served on him.