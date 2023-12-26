Netizens divided as Kajol and Kareena’s playful banter takes surprising turn!

Mumbai: In a recent roundtable discussion that has taken the internet by storm, Bollywood stalwarts Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol engaged in a lively exchange that had fans both amused and divided.

The candid conversation kicked off with Kareena reminiscing about the ’90s, playfully dubbing Kajol as the “worst driver” of that era. However, Kajol, known for her quick wit and no-nonsense attitude, didn’t let the comment slide. She fired back at Kareena, questioning whether she had ever experienced Kajol’s driving skills firsthand. Kareena, momentarily taken aback, responded that she had heard stories but hadn’t personally sat in Kajol’s car.

The banter continued as Kajol, with a sly smile, asked Kareena if she herself knew how to navigate the roads behind the wheel. Kareena, choosing to keep silent on that front, prompted Kajol to deliver a memorable mic-drop moment. “Anybody who has not walked a mile in my shoes has no right to comment,” asserted Kajol, prompting a gracious agreement from Kareena.

While the video garnered attention and appreciation for the friendly sparring between the two accomplished actresses, netizens couldn’t help but express mixed sentiments. Some praised the duo for their candidness, while others took issue with Kajol’s boisterous and expressive demeanor, labeling her as “annoying” and criticising her for frequent interruptions during the roundtable.

In the end, the playful banter between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol provided a refreshing glimpse into the unfiltered personalities of these Bollywood icons, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more such candid moments from the industry veterans.

