Netizens slam paparazzi for insensitivity towards Samantha’s health

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the talented actress known for her stunning performances on the big screen, has been dealing with a health issue that has been bothering her. She revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disease. Despite her difficulties, she has worked bravely on her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam, which will be released in theatres on April 14.

Samantha was recently in Mumbai to promote the 3D trailer for Shaakuntalam. However, as she exited the venue, she was greeted by a swarm of paparazzi who began photographing her. Samantha, visibly uneasy, tried to cover her face with her hands to avoid the cameras’ constant flashes. Despite her discomfort, she put on a brave face and posed for photos for the paparazzi.

This situation, however, did not sit well with netizens, who slammed the paparazzi for being unconcerned about Samantha’s health. Many people pointed out that Samantha has an eye problem and that the constant flashes of the cameras were hurting her. They asked the paparazzi to turn off their flashes and be more considerate of her discomfort. Check out people’s reactions:

It’s encouraging to see fans gather behind their favourite actress and demand better treatment. Samantha has always been a fighter, and her battle with myositis has only strengthened her. We wish her the best of luck with her upcoming film and hope she receives the care and support she deserves.