Netizens target Hasin Jahan after Shami receives Arjuna Award

Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, once again became the target of netizens after the Indian pacer was conferred with the Arjuna Award today by President Droupadi Murmu in a regal ceremony.

The non-profit organization, NCM India Council For Men Affairs, which advocates for victims of false accusations of dowry and domestic violence, tweeted, “Hope the wife of #MohammedShami will not ask for a share from his award too… #ArjunaAward.”

Hope Wife of #MohammedShami will not ask for a share from his Award too…….. #ArjunaAward pic.twitter.com/Ox9VclL8Jd — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) January 9, 2024

Following are some other reactions from netizens.

Shami gets the Arjuna Award from President of India but what is the use ?

His ex-wife Hasin will eat into it and make her Bhavishya abaad for free courtesy #AlimonyScam@PMOIndia@arjunrammeghwal@MLJ_GoI@aajtak#MoreAwardsMoreAlimony #WomanIsABurden#MohammedShami pic.twitter.com/ErO6lnM0Qn — The Professor (@Rads0071) January 9, 2024

Hasin Jahan’s allegations against Mohammed Shami

A few years ago, Hasin Jahan not only leveled allegations of domestic violence but also hinted at Shami’s involvement in match-fixing. At that time, the Indian bowler stated, “I can die for my country but never betray.”

Recently, in an interview with the media, she once again leveled serious allegations against Mohammed Shami.

Also Read Watch: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award

Mohammed Shami may miss two tests against England: Reports

Mohammad Shami is likely to miss the first two matches of the upcoming five-Test series against England, set to commence on January 25, as the pacer is yet to resume bowling following an ankle injury, according to reports.

He has not started bowling, and he will need to go to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to demonstrate his fitness, as per an Indian Express report.

Mohammed Shami was included in the Test squad against South Africa, but his availability was subject to fitness. The BCCI later stated in a press release that Shami has not been cleared by the Medical Team, and the fast bowler was ruled out of the two Tests.

Meanwhile, netizens are trolling Hasin Jahan on social media, and this is not the first time; earlier, during the ICC World Cup, she was trolled after the Indian pacer’s extraordinary performance.