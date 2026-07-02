Netizens troll Alia Bhatt’s Alpha: ‘Isko bunk karke college jayenge’

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha was supposed to arrive as a big female-led spy film, but the internet does not seem fully convinced yet.

After the trailer dropped, social media users started calling out the performances, action scenes and overall tone of the film. While some fans are excited to see Alia and Sharvari enter the spy universe, a large section feels the trailer looks too polished and lacks the raw punch expected from a spy film.

The biggest problem for Alpha right now is not just the trolling, it is the comparison with Dhurandhar. Many users feel Dhurandhar had a much stronger impact with its gritty look, intense energy and serious spy-thriller feel. In comparison, Alpha is being called too glossy and over-packaged. The internet seems to be saying one thing clearly: after Dhurandhar, the audience wants intensity, not just slow-motion entries and heavy marketing.

Fans are tired of the promotions

The trolling is not limited to the trailer. Alia and Sharvari have been attending back-to-back events and pushing the film across social media, but that has only added to the fatigue.

Several users joked that the makers are trying too hard to create hype. The comment section has now turned into a meme zone, with people taking digs at everything from the action to the promotions.

One user wrote, “The most heroic thing is they kept the comment section open.” Another joked, “First time ever in cinema the entry to this movie is free, but you have to buy a ticket to come out.”

For now, Alpha has attention, but not all of it is positive. The film is trending, the trailer is being discussed, and the promotions are everywhere. But if the makers wanted hype, the internet has turned it into a roast session instead.

Alpha is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3, 2026. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film’s cast is headlined by Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.