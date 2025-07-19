Never hesitated to express views to KCR: BJP MP Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajender remarked that he had always been forthright in expressing his views to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), stating, “Even when KCR was the chief minister, I was never hesitant to communicate my decisions without reservation.”

Speaking at a BJP workers’ meeting in Shamirpet, Hyderabad on Saturday, July 18, with party members from Huzurabad, Rajender highlighted Huzurabad’s legacy of political struggles. He asserted that he did not switch parties for the sake of positions. “There are several reasons why I left the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). My move was never about seeking office,” he emphasised.

Eatala condemns ‘false propaganda’

He condemned certain “false propaganda” being circulated on social media and recounted the “intense fights he had championed” from the Huzurabad region.

Reflecting on the past by-elections, Rajender said, “In the previous Huzurabad by-election, it was the people’s self-respect that won.”

The former Huzurabad MLA noted that he worked for the constituency’s progress, whether in the ruling party or in the opposition. Discussing earlier setbacks, he claimed, “Many conspired against me during the last Huzurabad Assembly elections.”

Eatala emphasis on connections with erstwhile Karimnagar district

The BJP leader emphasised his deep connections across the erstwhile Karimnagar district: “There is not a single village in Karimnagar that I haven’t set foot in. Whenever I fought, the people of Karimnagar stood by me.”

Concluding, he expressed confidence in the party’s grassroots strength, saying, “We will ensure that every ward member in every village of Huzurabad secures victory.”