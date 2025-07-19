Congress MLA objects to Revanth Reddy’s ’10 year CM’ remark

"In Congress, which is a national party, a chief minister is elected democratically, as per the directives of high command," he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 19th July 2025 2:28 pm IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches distribution of 5.61 lakh new ration cards from Tungaturthi town in Suryapet district on Monday, July 14, 2025.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Ruling Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on Saturday, July 19, expressed displeasure over Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent comments that he would remain in the top post for 10 years.

Such a public announcement by the CM goes against the policies of Congress, said Raj Gopal Reddy, MLA from Munugode in Nalgonda district.

“In Congress, which is a national party, a chief minister is elected democratically, as per the directives of high command. Pure Congress leaders and activists won’t tolerate attempts to turn Telangana Congress into a personal empire,” Raj Gopal Reddy, younger brother of state Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, said in a post on X.

MS Creative School

This marks the first instance of a Congress legislator voicing dissent against CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks since the party came to power in 2023.

Addressing a public meeting at Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district on Friday, CM Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that he would be the chief minister for 10 years from December 2023 to 2034.

(With inputs from PTI)

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 19th July 2025 2:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button