Congress MLA objects to Revanth Reddy’s ’10 year CM’ remark

Hyderabad: Ruling Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on Saturday, July 19, expressed displeasure over Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent comments that he would remain in the top post for 10 years.

Such a public announcement by the CM goes against the policies of Congress, said Raj Gopal Reddy, MLA from Munugode in Nalgonda district.

Also Read Telangana HC notice to Collector, HYDRAA chief over Sunnam Cheruvu demolitions

“In Congress, which is a national party, a chief minister is elected democratically, as per the directives of high command. Pure Congress leaders and activists won’t tolerate attempts to turn Telangana Congress into a personal empire,” Raj Gopal Reddy, younger brother of state Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, said in a post on X.

This marks the first instance of a Congress legislator voicing dissent against CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks since the party came to power in 2023.

Addressing a public meeting at Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district on Friday, CM Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that he would be the chief minister for 10 years from December 2023 to 2034.

(With inputs from PTI)