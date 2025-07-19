Telangana HC notice to Collector, HYDRAA chief over Sunnam Cheruvu demolitions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, July 18, sent contempt notices to Rangareddy District Collector C Narayana Reddy, HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) Commissioner AV Ranganath, and Serilingampalli GHMC Deputy Commissioner Prashanthi for contempt of court as they failed to comply with court orders in the demolition of a house in Guttalabegumpeta, near Sunnam Cheruvu.

The contempt case has been filed by Vadde Tara, who claimed that the authorities proceeded with the destruction of his dwelling on June 30 without following explicit orders from the High Court not to resort to coercive measures without deciding on the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Sunnam Cheruvu.

The High Court had previously instructed the district administration on March 3 to initially undertake a proper survey of the lake, arrive at the FTL and buffer zone, and then only take action accordingly as per law.

But the petitioner alleged that HYDRAA officials, along with the police, executed the demolition without finishing the required survey and without giving any advance notice.

Considering the seriousness of the alleged breach, the division bench ordered all three officials to submit their counters with elaborate explanations. The issue has been adjourned for August 22.

It is not the first time HYDRAA has come under attack from the High Court regarding suspected high-handed demolitions.

In earlier cases, the agency has been criticized for taking action without carrying out proper surveys or sending notices, particularly in sensitive lake buffer zone situations near Hyderabad.

The Court had previously stressed that any action against illegal constructions on the periphery of water bodies should be subject to due process so as not to entail arbitrary demolition and provide protection to both the environment and individual rights.