Never meted out step-motherly treatment: Amit Shah at Telangana Formation day event

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the Narendra Modi government has never meted out step-motherly treatment to any state and his party has always supported the formation of Telangana.

Speaking at an event to celebrate Telangana State Formation Day here, he said the carving of Telangana was done in such a way that it has led to bitterness.

Rs 252202 crore has been spent by the central government in Telangana over the last eight years, he said.

“We sent money under various heads. Telangana has always been in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heart but unfortunately, we did not receive a lot of support from the state,” said Shah.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, attacking the Centre on Thursday remarked that nothing but religious and casteist hatred is currently in discourse across the country and people’s basic needs have taken a back seat.

He also said that Telangana’s agenda of welfare and development should be applied across the country and the people of the state should lead the fight in nation-building. He attacked the Centre on various burning issues like paddy procurement and religious intolerance in the country.

“The Centre’s policy is currently based on the clandestine principle of ‘strong Centre and weak states’ and it is in the violation of state’s rights. While many countries overcame monarchy and dictatorship to adopt parliamentary systems and increased public empowerment by decentralising power, India has moved in the opposition direction,” KCR said.

“Even after 75 years, decentralisation of powers did not take place. And on the contrary, authoritarian tendencies increased and power became more centralised. The federal spirit which should have expanded, is shrinking,” he remarked.

With inputs from PTI.