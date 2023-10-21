‘Never said I brought Cong to power single-handedly’ in Karnataka: Shivakumar

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st October 2023 3:48 pm IST
Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that he never claimed to have brought the Congress to power in Karnataka “single-handedly”.

Answering a question by the reporters on the PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s statement that Shivakumar alone did not bring the party to power, DyCM asserted that he never claimed to have brought the party to power alone. Will never say so in future as well, he added.

“The party workers and people have brought the Congress party to power,” he maintained.

He further reiterated that, “party workers, us, you (Satish Jarkiholi), people of the state, every villager have battled it out to ensure our victory. I won’t say that Shivakumar alone has ever brought the party to power.”

When asked about the cabinet reshuffle statement by the chief whip Ashok Pattan, he maintained there will be discussions on internal matters and he can’t disclose them. “I will not discuss them. As per my information, there is no discussion as such,” he stated.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
