Never tapped Governor’s phone calls: Karnataka Home Minister on Oppn claims

"The BJP makes hundreds of allegations every day from dawn to dusk, which do not deserve a reply," he told reporters.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara with IPS officer MA Saleem, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) of Karnataka, and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh during the launch of new peak caps for policemen at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday, (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday, January 29, denied the opposition BJP’s allegation that the state government was tapping Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s phone calls.

Speaking to reporters, he insisted that there was no need for phone tapping.

Replying to a question on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegation made in the state assembly that the Congress government was tapping the governor’s phone, Parameshwara said the saffron party leaders’ charge appeared as if Congress is doing what the BJP had done in the past.

“We neither tapped anyone’s phone nor will we do it in the future. Also, there is no need for it,” he said.

He added that the BJP makes hundreds of allegations every day from dawn to dusk, which do not deserve a reply.

During a discussion on the governor winding up his recent address to the legislature in just three lines, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said it seems as if Gehlot is getting instructions from the Centre over the phone.

Latching on, the BJP said the minister’s statement indicated that the governor’s phones were tapped.

On the BJP’s allegation that a police officer in Chikmagaluru district issued a notice citing a law, which has not yet come into effect, Parameshwara said action has been taken against the officer.

“We are already training police officers on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). We have taken action against the police inspector for such a notice. Whenever something goes wrong, we initiate action. It is not that we take action based on the BJP’s charges,” he said.

