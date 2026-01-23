New Amrit Bharat 2.0 train announced for Telangana passengers

Hyderabad: A new Amrit Bharat 2.0 Express connecting Cherlapalli in Telangana with Thiruvananthapuram North in Kerala will be flagged off on Friday, January 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the weekly train service virtually from Thiruvananthapuram.

The Cherlapalli–Thiruvananthapuram North–Cherlapalli Amrit Bharat Weekly Express is aimed at improving long-distance rail connectivity between Telangana and Kerala. The train is part of the Indian Railways’ Amrit Bharat initiative, which focuses on providing affordable travel options with upgraded passenger amenities.

According to officials, the train will operate as a superfast service and will primarily cater to long-distance passengers.

It will consist of eight Sleeper Class coaches, eleven General Second Class coaches, two Divyangjan-friendly Second Class coaches equipped with accessibility features, and one pantry car. The service does not include air-conditioned coaches.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐀𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐭 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 & 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚 🚆



The new train is expected to improve mobility for passengers from Telangana, particularly benefiting ordinary travellers and persons with disabilities.

Railway authorities said the service is designed to enhance accessibility while supporting increased passenger movement between southern states.