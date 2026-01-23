New Amrit Bharat 2.0 train announced for Telangana passengers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the weekly Amrit Bharat Express connecting Charlapalli in Telangana with Thiruvananthapuram North in Kerala on Friday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 23rd January 2026 7:41 am IST|   Updated: 23rd January 2026 7:47 am IST
Amrit Bharat Express trains
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A new Amrit Bharat 2.0 Express connecting Cherlapalli in Telangana with Thiruvananthapuram North in Kerala will be flagged off on Friday, January 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the weekly train service virtually from Thiruvananthapuram.

The Cherlapalli–Thiruvananthapuram North–Cherlapalli Amrit Bharat Weekly Express is aimed at improving long-distance rail connectivity between Telangana and Kerala. The train is part of the Indian Railways’ Amrit Bharat initiative, which focuses on providing affordable travel options with upgraded passenger amenities.

Add as a preferred source on Google

According to officials, the train will operate as a superfast service and will primarily cater to long-distance passengers.

It will consist of eight Sleeper Class coaches, eleven General Second Class coaches, two Divyangjan-friendly Second Class coaches equipped with accessibility features, and one pantry car. The service does not include air-conditioned coaches.

The new train is expected to improve mobility for passengers from Telangana, particularly benefiting ordinary travellers and persons with disabilities.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Railway authorities said the service is designed to enhance accessibility while supporting increased passenger movement between southern states.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 23rd January 2026 7:41 am IST|   Updated: 23rd January 2026 7:47 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button