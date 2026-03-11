New Amrit Bharat Express trains to link Hyderabad’s Cherlapalli with Nagercoil, Kamakhya

Hyderabad: Indian Railways on Tuesday announced the introduction of two Amrit Bharat Express trains from Cherlapalli near Hyderabad — one connecting Cherlapalli with Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu and another linking Cherlapalli with Kamakhya in Assam, a major pilgrimage destination in the Northeast.

Railway officials said the new services are aimed at improving long-distance connectivity and providing passengers with safe, comfortable and cost-effective travel options.

Cherlapalli–Nagercoil service

The inaugural run of the Nagercoil–Cherlapalli weekly Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 06357) will take place on Wednesday (March 11). The train will depart from Nagercoil at 5.30 p.m. and arrive at Cherlapalli at 11.45 p.m. on Thursday. The regular schedule for the service will be announced later.

During the journey, the train will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Nayudupeta, Sullurpeta, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyur.

Cherlapalli–Kamakhya service

The second Amrit Bharat Express, operating between Kamakhya and Cherlapalli, will begin its inaugural run on Friday (March 13). The train will operate with sleeper and general second-class coaches.

The new service will connect Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with Assam, which is considered the gateway to the Northeast. Railway authorities said the train will benefit passengers travelling to northeastern states by providing an affordable and convenient long-distance travel option.

En route, the train will halt at Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram Junction, Pendurti, Duvvada, Samalkot Junction, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nalgonda, among other stations, in both directions, the release added.