People reacting to the service have said that it is more likely to be used for narcissistic purposes rather than security reasons. “

New app lets you hire bodyguards and a luxury motorcade on demand!
Representational Image

In a booming service-based economy the latest development comes with the app ‘Protector’.  You can now try to impress a date by picking them in style or just get the VIP feel while on your way to the airport through the new app that brings you an entourage of bodyguards and a motorcade of luxury cars.

Currently only available in the cities of New York and Los Angeles, the app is being described as ‘Uber with guns’. 

Launched recently on the Apple app store, it provides you with a Cadillac Escalade (up to 3), and bodyguards called ‘Protectors’. You can book the protection service solely for you or for an entire group for a minimum of five hours. To book the service, you are required to sign a membership for USD 129 after which the cheapest service cost comes up to USD 500 which includes one bodyguard and one car. 

The service aims to democratize the personal protection industry by bringing veteran law enforcement private security personnel to your doorstep, even allowing you to choose what attire they do, choices ranging from business formal, business casual and tactical casual. 

The app’s X page also posted a video saying, “What if tragedy didn’t have to strike? We revisit the murder of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO and examine how a protector may have changed the outcome,” demonstrating how the ‘Protector’ in various scenarios ensures your protection and eliminates danger. 

People reacting to the service have said that it is more likely to be used for narcissistic purposes rather than security reasons. “This is gonna be used primarily by people who wanna feel and look important. I wish them luck..people are so narcissistic they will probably make a fortune,” said an X user. While other people are suggesting genuine uses for the service, one said, “This makes sense for business owners who need to move expensive inventory or for private sellers meeting a car buyer.”

