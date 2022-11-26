“New Barca fan is born” Barcelona congratulate new B-town parents Ranbir-Alia on arrival of Raha

Barcelona: Spanish football club Barcelona, on Friday, congratulated the new B-town parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the arrival of their daughter Raha.

Taking to Twitter, FC Barcelona shared a picture which they captioned, “Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barca fan is born. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”

Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022

The Spanish football club’s wish comes a day after Ranbir and Alia announced the name of their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Alia, on Thursday, took to her Instagram and shared a post, which she captioned, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla -rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you, Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”



In the blurry picture, Ranbir could be seen holding the newborn with a small football jersey of FC Barcelona can be seen hanging on the wall that read “Raha”.

Soon after the football club shared the same picture, and congratulated the couple, fans awound the globe flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Damn this is big! FC Barcelona wishing Ranbir and Alia,” a fan commented.

The ‘Brahmastra’ couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm on November 6.

Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives: – Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The ‘Brahmastra’ couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.