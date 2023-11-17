New bill to enforce transparent govt recruitment processes: Siddaramaiah

"As the first step, the bill has been presented to the Cabinet and approved. Our priority is not only to fill vacancies, but also to ensure that only deserving people get employment," said Siddaramaiah.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 18th November 2023 12:00 am IST
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that a new Bill has been introduced to enforce rigorous and transparent recruitment processes in the state in government bodies, ensuring that only qualified and deserving candidates secure government jobs, thereby eliminating all malpractices.

Taking to social media on Friday, CM Siddaramaiah stated: “Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption & Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill – 2023 was approved in the Cabinet meeting held on Friday and it will be introduced in the next Assembly session.”

During the previous BJP-led government, there were widespread irregularities in many government recruitment examinations, including PSI, Assistant Professor post, among others.

“This deprived job opportunities to lakhs of honest and hard working candidates,” he said.

