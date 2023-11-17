Deve Gowda suspends ex-Karnataka unit JD-S chief Ibrahim from party

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday suspended JD-S’ former Karnataka unit president C.M. Ibrahim from the party.

Citing Ibrahim’s involvement in anti-party activities, the JD-S in a statement said “the decision was made in the interests of the party, due to his violations of discipline and the party constitution”.

The party said Ibrahim has been “entirely inactive” during his tenure as the Karnataka unit president of the JD-S, failing to organise any programme to strengthen the party. “He had not undertaken a membership drive and blatantly violated the party’s decision regarding the alliance with the BJP. The national president was granted full authority to decide on the alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” the order maintained.

Despite Ibrahim’s presence in the meetings conducted to decide on the alliance, he issued contradictory statements which were deemed damaging to the party.

“On November 7, Ibrahim claimed to continue as the state unit president even after the executive committee was dissolved. He further urged leaders in favour of the BJP alliance to resign from the party,” the JD-S statement read.