New contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3, check name and photo

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting more thrilling by the day, with the makers adding twists and turns to keep fans hooked. From elimination shocks to controversies and the latest buzz about YouTuber Lovekesh Kataria’s unexpected eviction had everyone on edge.

Now, there’s another big update that’s sure to spice things up even more. The biggest wild card entry of the season is set to happen soon! Recently, rumors suggested that evicted contestant Payal Malik might return to support Kritika Malik and Armaan Malik, but that turned out to be a weekend appearance.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Wildcard Contestant

The real surprise is the entry of YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary. It is being said that he will be soon seen as a wildcard contestant in BB OTT 3. Hints about his entry were dropped by Bigg Boss Tak, creating a buzz among fans.

Who is Lakshay Chaudhary?

Lakshay Chaudhary is a 23-year-old YouTuber from Uttar Pradesh, India. He gained viral fame after sharing a video of his grandfather’s funeral on YouTube. He now has 2.88 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 758K followers on Instagram.

Lakshay’s entry is expected to bring new excitement to the house, especially since he will be joining fellow YouTuber Lovekesh Kataria. Fans are eager to see how the two popular YouTubers will interact and clash in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Are you excited to see Lakshay Chaudhary in Bigg Boss OTT 3? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.