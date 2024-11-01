New contestants in Bigg Boss 18 house: Names and photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 continues to surprise fans, and the latest twist has viewers on the edge of their seats! The makers are set to announce the entry of two wildcard contestants: Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor.

These reality stars have both made headlines in the past, and their presence is bound to add new excitement to the BB 18 house.

Digvijay Singh Rathee In Bigg Boss 18

Digvijay Singh Rathee gained popularity after participating in MTV Roadies 19, where he showcased his competitive spirit and emerged as a fan favorite. Though he didn’t win, his strong gameplay and determination won over a loyal fan base.

Digvijay later went on to star in MTV Splitsvilla, another popular reality show. Although he made it to the finale, his journey took a dramatic turn when his partner, Kashish Kapoor, opted to take the cash prize rather than compete for the trophy. Digvijay’s unexpected exit from the competition left fans disappointed but eager to see what he’d do next.

Kashish Kapoor, Another Wildcard Contestant

Kashish Kapoor, known for her bold decision in MTV Splitsvilla X5, walked away from the show with Rs 10 lakh instead of facing the finale challenge. Her choice shocked fans and made her one of the most talked-about contestants on social media. Now, Kashish is ready to take on Bigg Boss 18, and fans can’t wait to see how she navigates the challenges of the house.

With both Digvijay and Kashish entering as wildcards, viewers are in for some intense drama, rekindled rivalries, and maybe even unexpected alliances. Will their past impact their gameplay in the Bigg Boss house? Will they clash or team up under the same roof? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.