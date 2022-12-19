New date of Bigg Boss 16 grand finale

Mumbai: Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is in the news ever since it has commenced. It is currently one of the most-watched content on television. Fights, drama, confused love angles, laughter and much more is keeping the audience hooked to the screens.

Bigg Boss 16 Extension News

Well, it seems like the ongoing season is still has a long way as recently we heared the show has got an extension due to various reasons. TRP is one among them which has been so far impressive. Ever since this piece of information surfaced online, fans are curious to know when the finale of Salman Khan-hosted show is going to air and which contestants will make it to the finale week.

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale Date

BB 16’s grand finale was earlier scheduled to to air in January. But now after extension, it is slated to be held on 12 February, 2023. The Khabri, a social media page dedicated to Bigg Boss, too confirmed it on Twitter.

Confirmed#BiggBoss16 has got an extension and grand Finale is now sheduled for 12 Feb 2023 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 17, 2022

Show Updates

New week calls for new captains. The 3 housemates who will rule BB 16 house this week are — Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De and MC Stan, according to inside sources.

