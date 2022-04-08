New Delhi: TRS party to stage a massive protest on April 11

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party will be staging a protest in New Delhi on Monday, April 11, against the BJP led centre’s stance on procuring paddy from the state.

The party’s MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and local body representatives will join the protest in the national capital.

The TRS party said that a day-long dharna will be held on April 11 in Delhi to stage a protest against the Union government’s “discriminatory” paddy procurement policy, which is impacting 61 lakh farmers and their families. The venue and timings of for protest are yet to be revealed.

According to reports, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will rally from Telangana Bhavan towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The chief minister along with TRS leaders will then sit on a dharna at Jantar Mantar for a few hours.

The party workers have already staged ‘Farmers Maha Dharna’ protests in various parts of the state on Thursday. TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao along with other party leaders and workers participated in the protest in Sircilla. He slammed the Modi government for not procuring paddy from Telangana.

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao led the protest at Siddipet. He said it was the Centre’s responsibility to procure paddy grown in the state and it should come forward to lift the entire stocks from Telangana as it is doing from Punjab and other states.