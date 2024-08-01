New FASTag rules from August 1: What users need to know

Starting August 1, 2024, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will implement new guidelines for FASTag users, emphasizing updated Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

FASTag is a prepaid tag system for vehicles that facilitates uninterrupted traffic flow at toll plazas without the need to stop.

The introduction of the FASTag KYC check aims to enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and ensure smoother transit at toll booths.

New FASTag rules

KYC Updates : FASTag users must update their KYC details by October 31, 2024, especially for FASTags issued between 3 to 5 years ago.

: FASTag users must update their KYC details by October 31, 2024, especially for FASTags issued between 3 to 5 years ago. Replacement of Old FASTags : Any FASTags older than five years must be replaced.

: Any FASTags older than five years must be replaced. Linking Vehicle Details : All FASTags must be linked to the vehicle’s registration number and chassis number.

: All FASTags must be linked to the vehicle’s registration number and chassis number. New Vehicle Registration Update : New vehicle owners must update their FASTag with the vehicle’s registration number within 90 days of purchase.

: New vehicle owners must update their FASTag with the vehicle’s registration number within 90 days of purchase. Database Verification : FASTag providers are required to verify and maintain accurate databases.

: FASTag providers are required to verify and maintain accurate databases. Photo Upload Requirement : Providers must upload clear images of the vehicle’s front and side for better identification.

: Providers must upload clear images of the vehicle’s front and side for better identification. Mobile Number Linking : Each FASTag must be linked to a mobile number for effective communication and updates.

: Each FASTag must be linked to a mobile number for effective communication and updates. Final Deadline: The complete KYC process must be finished by October 31, 2024, to avoid service interruptions.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India that utilizes Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to facilitate seamless toll payments.

It is designed to enhance the efficiency of toll collection and reduce congestion at toll plazas. The FASTag is a prepaid tag that is affixed to the windscreen of a vehicle, allowing drivers to pass through designated FASTag lanes without stopping to make cash payments.

This system not only saves time but also promotes a more streamlined travel experience.

How FASTag works

When a vehicle equipped with a FASTag approaches a toll plaza, the RFID reader scans the tag, and the toll amount is automatically deducted from the linked prepaid account or savings account.

Users can purchase FASTags from official tag issuers or participating banks, and they can recharge their accounts online with a minimum amount of Rs 100.

Launched in 2014

The FASTag system was initially launched as a pilot project in 2014 and has since expanded significantly, covering over 500 national and state highways across India.

As of September 2019, more than 5.4 million vehicles were equipped with FASTag. To further promote its use, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) made FASTag mandatory for all vehicles using national highway toll plazas starting February 15, 2021.