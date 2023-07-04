New glimpses of Sania Mirza’s luxurious Hyderabad home

Hyderabad: In a delightful Eid vlog shared by Entrepreneur, vlogger, and Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza on her YouTube channel, fans were treated to a glimpse of the tennis player’s opulent Hyderabad home located in the prestigious Film Nagar area of the city.

Anam dropped the vlog on Sunday in which she gave a sneak peek of how the Mirza family celebrated Eid with their friends and family. She also provided an exclusive tour of the luxurious residence, showcasing its exquisite interiors and captivating design elements.

The Mirza family’s Hyderabad abode is all things grandeur and elegant. The home is adorned with vintage furniture pieces that exude timeless charm and add a touch of sophistication to every corner.

The carefully curated art pieces from around the world serve as striking focal points. Beige and brown comprise the colour theme of Sania’s spacious home. Rich furnishings, classic chandeliers and antique hanging lights add a timeless appeal to this magnificent house.



Image Source: Anam Mirza Vlog YouTube



Image Source: Anam Mirza Vlog YouTube



Image Source: Anam Mirza Vlog YouTube

Check out some more photos here.

Image Source: Brut India YouTube

Image Source: Brut India YouTube

The Beautiful Terrace View Of Mirza’s Home (Instagram)

As the vlog continued, Anam Mirza showcased the stunning tennis court that graces the expansive property, leaving viewers in awe of the family’s passion for the sport and their dedication to maintaining an active lifestyle. Sania calls this corner as her favourite spot in Mirza’s House.



Image Source: Anam Mirza Vlog YouTube



Image Source: Anam Mirza Vlog YouTube

Through Anam Mirza’s Eid vlog, fans had the privilege of experiencing the opulence and style that surrounds the Mirza family, providing a glimpse into the world of one of India’s most celebrated athletes.