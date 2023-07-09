New Hampshire bans investments in companies that boycott Israel

Governor Christopher Sununu of New Hampshire signed an executive order barring the state from investing in companies that boycott Israel or their trade partners, on Thursday.

The declaration was made in the presence of Israel’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan.

It marks New Hampshire as the 37th state to enact regulations against the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

“New Hampshire and Israel have experienced decades of successful exchange of commerce, culture, technology and tourism,” Sununu said in a statement.

“New Hampshire will not tolerate antisemitism, and we are taking significant steps at the state level to prohibit discriminatory boycotts,” he added.

“Grateful to New Hampshire Gov. @ChrisSununu for defending liberty, trade, and shared values. Combatting BDS is crucial for both Israel and America. The BDS Hate Movement is anti-Israel and anti-American. We applaud the moral clarity shown by the 37 states taking a stand against hate. Let’s protect truth, justice, and human rights. Thank you for your support,” Erdan tweeted.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned Governor Sununu’s decision, considering it a violation of the American citizen’s right to freedom of expression.

“This is an all-out assault on our First Amendment rights,” the council said in a statement.

“The government cannot tell Americans how to spend their money or who to support,” it added.