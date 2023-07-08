Travel agents in UAE predict drop in airfares in coming weeks

Abu Dhabi: During the summer season airfares are high due to people travelling to the home or new destinations. Travel agents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) suggest that airfares may drop in the coming weeks, potentially reducing travel demand, local media reported.

Airfares surged due to post-pandemic demand, high oil prices, and global travel.

Although some sectors may witness a rise in prices due to the approaching Hijri New Year holiday.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Deira Travel and Tourist Agency General Manager T P Sudheesh predicts that ticket prices decrease from the second week of July due to market demands.

Manager Raja Mir Wasim reports high demand for Eid holidays, causing an initial price increase; stabilization is expected next week, increasing fare options.

From June 15, Indian residents in the UAE now have another economic option to choose from when flying to their home country.

IndiGo has launched direct flights between Hyderabad and Ras Al-Khaimah, offering another route for budget-conscious UAE residents.