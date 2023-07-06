Emirates airline serves over 40M chocolates a year

Abu Dhabi: Ahead of World Chocolate Day on July 7, Dubai-based airline, Emirates has announced it serves more than 40 million pieces of chocolate every year.

Sweetening the travel experience with the world’s most beloved desserts, Emirates selects and offers a delicious range of artisanal chocolates as part of its signature meal service in all classes, to 140 destinations around the world.

In 2022, Emirates served

35 million chocolate treats have been served in Economy Class

Over 160,000 chocolates in Premium Economy Class

4 million chocolate pairs are offered in Business and First Class.

Emirates works with famous chocolatiers around the world, including brands such as Bateel, Coco Jalila, Forrey & Galland, Godiva, Valrhona, Butlers, Canonica, Neuhaus, Pacari, and Hotel Chocolat.

Chocolate brands are chosen for a variety of reasons including taste, texture, brand recognition, sustainability, and even “Instagramability”.

Passengers in all classes can satisfy their chocolate cravings with a variety of desserts and hot chocolate options from the menu. Popular choices include the molten chocolate cake in first class and the milk chocolate mousse for the children.

On longer flights, chocolate chip cookies are served as a snack, and chocolate lollipops are offered to children during celebrations.

In the A380 Onboard Lounge, customers can help themselves to vegan and non-vegan treats such as M&Ms, chocolate cake, and chocolate mini treats.