New image shows Jeffrey Epstein with sacred Kaaba cloth

Days after it was reported that pieces of Kiswa, the sacred cloth covering the Kaaba in Makkah, was shipped to American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a new image has surfaced showing him and another looking at the cloth.

Epstein is pictured with Chief Executive Officer of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. Both men seems to be examining the holy cloth.

The new image is a part of a series of emails released by the US Department of Justice. It was sent as an attachment from a redacted email address to Epstein and another redacted recipient on May 8, 2014.

In its body, the sender wrote, “Be careful what you think is a giant wallet in someone’s trousers.” However, it remains unclear whether the comment was related to the image of Kiswa.

The 2017 emails reveal that the black, gold-embroidered cloth that covers the Kaaba was transported to Epstein’s Florida residence through contacts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read UAE contacts sent Epstein sacred Kaaba cloth, newly released emails reveal

UAE businesswoman Aziza Al-Ahmadi and another individual, Abdullah Al-Maari, coordinated the transfer of three pieces related to the Kiswa. The items travelled by air freight from Saudi Arabia to Florida through British Airways, with the correspondence tracking invoices, customs paperwork and final delivery arrangements.

The parcels arrived at Epstein’s home in March 2017, after he had completed a prison sentence for sex offences. In one email, Al-Ahmadi described the Kiswa’s religious importance to Epstein: “The black piece was touched by a minimum of 10 million Muslims of different denominations, Sunni, Shia and others.”

“They walk around the Kaaba seven times, then everyone tries as much as they can to touch it and they kept their prayers, wishes, tears and hopes on this piece. Hoping after that all their prayers would be accepted,” she wrote.