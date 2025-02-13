New Microsoft office inaugurated in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, February 13 inaugurated the new office of Microsoft in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli, estimated to create approximately 4,800 new jobs.

Additionally, Microsoft will also provide AI training for 1.2 lakh people and Rs 15,000 crore investment in AI data centres in Telangana.

“It is a proud moment that another new facility of the Microsoft company opened in Hyderabad today. Having the second office building of the Microsoft company in Hyderabad is a milestone in the development of the IT sector,” Reddy said after the inauguration.

Reddy further said that the world’s biggest Microsoft office has been maintaining a close and long association with Hyderabad.

Microsoft’s expansion in Hyderabad

Microsoft India completed 25 years recently. The IT giant created global impact and developed innovations from Hyderabad.

“The expansion of Microsoft will create more job opportunities for the youth in Hyderabad. Very much delighted to inform you all that such a big facility will empower the youth further,” said Reddy.

“It is imperative that the future belongs to Artificial Intelligence. Microsoft and the Telangana Government are partners in launching ADVANTA(I) GE TELANGANA, which includes an AI Foundation Academy,” he added.

With this partnership, Telangana and Microsoft will introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) education in 500 government schools and also use Artificial Intelligence for good governance and public services.