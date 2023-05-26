New Parliament Building

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2023 6:18 pm IST
**EDS: SCREENSHOT** New Delhi: Inside view of the newly-constructed Lok Sabha that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, at Parliament house in New Delhi, Friday, May 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_26_2023_000134B)
New Delhi: Inside view of the newly-constructed Lok Sabha that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, at Parliament house in New Delhi, Friday, May 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Inside view of the newly-constructed Lok Sabha that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, at Parliament house in New Delhi, Friday, May 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Inside view of the newly-constructed Lok Sabha that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, at Parliament house in New Delhi, Friday, May 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2023 6:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button