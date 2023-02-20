New photos of Ram Charan’s lavish Hyderabad home

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, one of the most prominent actors in the Telugu film industry, has always managed to impress his fans with his stylish looks and unique fashion sense. His recent appearance at his mother’s birthday party has once again taken the internet by storm. The actor was seen in “Ayyapa Mala” wearing all black.

Ram Charan’s new look has created madness among his fans, who are obsessed with his appearance. The actor’s stylish black outfit gives him a divine and dashing appearance. Fans appreciate and respect his superb sense of style and devotion to his spirituality.

Apart from his recent appearance, Ram Charan has also shared new pictures of his home, which are nothing short of stunning. Sprawling over 25,000 square feet, Ram Charan’s bunglow in Hyderabad is reportedly worth around Rs 30 crore. It is located in one of the poshest localities of the city, Jubilee Hills.

The actor’s love of minimalism and luxury can be seen in his home’s beautifully decorated interiors. The interiors’ subtle colours and textures create a cosy and comfortable atmosphere. Indoor plants and subtle artwork add to the home’s charm.

The pictures of Ram Charan’s house have gone viral on social media, and fans can’t stop admiring them. The actor’s minimalist approach to interior design is being praised by many.

The picture’s background is as intriguing as the pictures of his father, Chiranjeevi, and his mother, who were both adorable while posing together. Check out more new inside glimpses of Ram Charan’s luxurious home here.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently on a month-long break post which he will bounce back to the shoot of his next film, RC 15, directed by Shankar. The movie is one of the most anticipated projects of the year, and fans are looking forward to its release. The actor’s new look is believed to be for the same film, and it has only added to the buzz surrounding the film.