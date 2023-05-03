New photos of Salman Khan’s Rs 80cr Panvel farmhouse

Mumbai: The Bollywood Bhaijan Salman Khan loves escaping from the chaos of the city and step into his world of luxury and tranquilly at Panvel Farmhouse, also known as ‘Arpita Farms’. The actor is currently in his holiday home and gave a sneak peek of his quick summer vacay on his Instagram.

Taking to his photo-sharing app, he wrote, “Back to life, back to reality.” The photo shows serene and picturesque beauty of his farmhouse’s swimming pool. And we can’t help but agree that being surrounded by nature just makes everything feel more real and authentic. Check out the post below.

Panvel Farmhouse is nothing short of a paradise on earth, with a sprawling 150-acre property that boasts not one, but three bungalows, a resort-style pool, stables, a horse-riding rink, and a state-of-the-art gym.

And it’s not just the amenities that make this farmhouse a great place to unwind. The property’s lush green grounds and acres of natural beauty provide an unparalleled connection with nature, making it an ideal location for Salman Khan to spend quality time with his loved ones.

Have you ever wondered how much Salman Khan’s 150-acre sprawling farm house might cost? It is said to cost around Rs. 80 crore! You read that right.

On the work front, Salman is next going to be seen in Tiger 3.