New photos of Shah Rukh Khan at AbRam’s school go viral

AbRam, like many star kids, goes to one of the most prestigious and expensive schools in India – Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated and biggest stars of Indian film industry. He enjoys an enormous fan base worlwide. Fans are always curious to check out the glimpses of his both personal and professional life. Every move he makes, every place he visits becomes noteworthy news, capturing attention online.

His pictures, whether from personal moments or professional ventures, consistently create a storm on the internet.

In the latest, King Khan was spotted at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where his youngest son AbRam is a student. Pictures of SRK with fans (looks like they are teachers) have surfaced online. Check them out below.

AbRam, like many star kids, goes to one of the most prestigious and expensive schools in India – Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The young boy has been seen actively participating in various school activities, with his family often accompanying him and showing support.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in a film alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and a movie titled “Tiger Vs Pathaan,” which is produced by Yash Raj Films.

